Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Savara by 135.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

