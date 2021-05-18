Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

