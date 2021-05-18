Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

SCHA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. 2,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

