Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.85

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 12020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 234,300 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

