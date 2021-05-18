Seaport Global Securities Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -168.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $56,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 544,571 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.