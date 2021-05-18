Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

