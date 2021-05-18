Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 387 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,257.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,968.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

