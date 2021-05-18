Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEM. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Select Medical stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. Select Medical has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,252,000 after buying an additional 141,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

