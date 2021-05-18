SES’s (SGBAF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. SES has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

