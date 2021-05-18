Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

