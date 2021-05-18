Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $28,997,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of SFM opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

