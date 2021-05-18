Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $585,000 Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBIO. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of TBIO opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. Analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

