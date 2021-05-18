Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 12,589 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Translate Bio by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

TBIO stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

