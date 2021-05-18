Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber Sells 11,077 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $290,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 17th, Taylor Schreiber sold 6,139 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $161,332.92.
  • On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $388,664.18.
  • On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STTK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

