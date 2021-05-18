Sherri R. Luther Sells 902 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

