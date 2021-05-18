SHIBA INU Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $6.24 billion and $2.17 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 53.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00404599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00232159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005020 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.01381441 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $517.39 or 0.01215763 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

