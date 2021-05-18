Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

NYCB stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

