Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

