Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,005 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 2.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

DISCA opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.