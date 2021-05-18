Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

