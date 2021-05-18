Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. 21,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. Shiseido has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

