Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACSO. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities cut accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. accesso Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of LON:ACSO traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.69). 87,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company has a market cap of £274.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.06. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 667.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 491.63.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Bill Russell acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

