Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the period. Sientra comprises about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sientra were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. 5,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $398.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

