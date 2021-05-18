Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after buying an additional 272,714 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 202,100 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at $11,419,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 188,514 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

