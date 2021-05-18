SIG (LON:SHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.25

SIG plc (LON:SHI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.25 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.25 ($0.73), with a volume of 762989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.15 ($0.72).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SIG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 36 ($0.47).

Get SIG alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £672.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.33.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.