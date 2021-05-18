Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

