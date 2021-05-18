Signaturefd LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $204.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average of $169.56. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.16 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.