Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

