Signaturefd LLC Purchases 142 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $277.64 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

