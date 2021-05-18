Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 50,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

