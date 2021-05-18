Siguler Guff Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC lessened its position in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Sequential Brands Group comprises about 0.4% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sequential Brands Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SQBG stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The textile maker reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.40 by ($9.13). Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 105.10%.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

