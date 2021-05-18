Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. Sika has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.