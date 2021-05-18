Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Up 1%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

