Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $58,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 414.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

