Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SVM opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.20.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

