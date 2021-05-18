Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 98.30 ($1.28). The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,813. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.