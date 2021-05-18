SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $207.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SITE. Truist upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE stock opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day moving average of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 124,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $1,114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $1,574,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.