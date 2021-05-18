SKALE Network Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $537.92 million and approximately $93.50 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $624.00 or 0.01463837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00118478 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

