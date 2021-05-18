Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,869. The firm has a market cap of C$777.50 million and a P/E ratio of -9.80. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.46.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.