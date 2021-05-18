Slow Capital Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

