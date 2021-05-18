Slow Capital Inc. Makes New $922,000 Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,858 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

TWST stock opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

