Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE:LB opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

