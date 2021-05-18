Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stake Trimmed by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

SWBI stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.