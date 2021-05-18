Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Issue $1.23 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Snap-on has increased its dividend payment by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $11.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

NYSE:SNA opened at $253.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.29 and its 200-day moving average is $198.25. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $826,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

