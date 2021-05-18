SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.00.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$32.79 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

