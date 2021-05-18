SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNC. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

TSE:SNC opened at C$32.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

