South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

SJI stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

