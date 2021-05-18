S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Douglas L. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.50. 19,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

