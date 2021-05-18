Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LOV traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,193. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

