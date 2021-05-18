Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spark Networks updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $66,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,229 shares of company stock worth $2,070,193. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

